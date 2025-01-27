Prayagraj, January 27: Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin and his girlfriend, Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson, arrived in Prayagraj on Monday evening amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. In visuals captured by ANI, Chris and Dakota were seen sitting in a car. The couple, dressed in saffron-colored attire, appeared excited as they reached the holy city, drawing attention as they made their way through the crowd.

Chris and Dakota came to India on January 16 for the band's musical tour. Chris along with the members of 'Coldplay' had concerts lined up in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Their last show of the Indian leg of Music of the Spheres tour was conducted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Republic Day. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Takes Holy Dip in Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj (Watch Videos).

Chris paid a heartfelt tribute to India by singing patriotic tracks such 'Vande Mataram' and 'Maa Tujhhe Salaam' during the Ahmedabad concert on Sunday. The soulful performance immediately enthralled the audience, and they reciprocated with loud cheers and applause. He ended the concert with, "Salute to Mother India" and extended Republic Day wishes to everyone. Gautam Adani Attends Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Participates in Mahaprasad Seva and Religious Rituals (Watch Videos).

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson Arrive in Prayagraj

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Co-founder of the rock band Coldplay & singer Chris Martin at Prayagraj #MahaKumbhMela2025 pic.twitter.com/D7jjT0yf8n — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2025

In another special moment during his concert, Chris also dedicated a beautiful song to the Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. In a cheeky dig, Martin admitted that he didn't like him "destroy" the English batting lineup with his fiery bowling."O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket," Chris can be seen singing the song in a video shared on Disney+ Hotstar Instagram handle. Sunday's show was live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Chris Martin concluded the concert by expressing gratitude and love for the vibrant crowd.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)