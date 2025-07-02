Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis attended a special screening of Aamir Khan's film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' on Wednesday in Mumbai. The event was organized for specially-abled students.

The two, who joined Khan for the special screening, were seen posing with the actor for photographers with a smile, making it a warm moment for those attending the event.

Also Read | 'Ironheart' Episodes 4-6 Review: From Mephisto's Appearance to the Season 2 Setup, Here's What Impressed Critics About Dominique Thorne's MCU Miniseries.

Last month, a special screening of the film was held in Delhi, where Congress MP Shashi Tharoor joined Aamir. After watching the film, Tharoor praised it for its emotional depth and strong message.

Tharoor said, "It is an emotional and heartwarming movie. It teaches a lot. All of Aamir's performances are great, so I expected nothing less. His acting was first-class in the movie... I liked the story as well. It was well-written. Anyone who watches this movie will not only enjoy it but also learn a lot."

Also Read | Fact Check: Has Brad Pitt's 'F1' Copied Siddharth Anand's 'Ta Ra Rum Pum'? Here's the Truth Behind the Viral Comparison!.

He added, "Many ambassadors who attended the screening expressed their happiness at being there to watch the film... A Lok Sabha staff member was here with his physically challenged daughter. Looking at her smile while watching the movie made him (Aamir Khan) tear up."

Talking about Sitaare Zameen Par, it is a sequel to the blockbuster movie 'Taare Zameen Par'. In the sports drama, Aamir plays the role of a basketball coach who is tasked with training a group of neurodivergent children. The film, directed by Prasanna, hit theatres on June 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)