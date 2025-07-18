Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the new campus of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) at the NFDC Films Division Complex in Mumbai on Friday.

The newly inaugurated IICT campus boasts world-class infrastructure, including fully equipped classrooms, advanced media labs, post-production suites, and dedicated spaces for animation, VFX, and XR training.

The first batch of students will begin their classes in September this year, with over 300 students expected to graduate from the inaugural session.

The event also saw the unveiling of the official IICT logo, with dignitaries sharing their views on the growing role of technology in creative fields.

According to a press note, Ashwini Vaishnaw, while speaking at the inauguration, said, "In this creative world, technology has become an integral part, and it is important that we empower people who want to be part of the creator economy. I am glad that in such a short span, we have inaugurated the first NFDC IICT campus in Mumbai. I have personally gone through the architectural presentations in detail for the campus in Film City, Goregaon, and I assure you it is going to be one of the finest campuses."

Fadnavis added, "This is not just an event; it is a moment -- a moment that is now transforming into a movement. As part of this movement and its legacy, the announcement of IICT was made, and the campus was inaugurated in a remarkably short time. In the coming years, under the excellent guidance of Ashwini Vaishnaw, IICT will emerge not only as an institution of world-class education but also as an architectural and cultural landmark that attracts people from across the globe. Just as WAVES revolutionized the entire creator economy, IICT stands as a testament to all that hard work."

The Information and Broadcasting Secretary, Sanjay Jaju, and the State's Minister of Cultural Affairs, Ashish Shelar, were among the many attendees.

Designed to global standards, the campus provides a state-of-the-art learning environment. The second campus is expected to be completed in two years at Film City, Goregaon. (ANI)

