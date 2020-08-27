Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): A 34-year-old person, accused in connection of demanding extortion from director-actor Mahesh Manjrekar has been sent by the local court to police custody till September 2, said Mumbai Police here on Thursday.

The accused is a resident of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

Also Read | Gunjan Saxena: Delhi HC to Hear Plea That Seeks Stay on Jahnvi Kapoor's Netflix Film over IAF's Portrayal.

Earlier, the person claimed himself to be a member of the underworld don Abu Salem gang and made an extortion call to Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

The accused was trying to extort Rs 35 crore through the threat call.

Also Read | When Padmini Kolhapure Was Called from School to Help Lata Mangeshkar Record a Song for Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Mahesh Manjrekar, the national award-winning filmmaker is known for directing critically acclaimed movies including 'Viruddh', 'Vaastav: The Reality', 'Astitva', and more. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)