Actor Malaika Arora poured in love and wishes for her friend and choreographer Terence Lewis on his birthday. Taking to Instagram story, Malaika dropped a cute picture of herself with the birthday boy from the dance reality show sets. In the picture, Terence can be giving a massage to Malaika. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy bday my crazy n insanely talented friend. Love ya...u can also add shoulder n foot masseur to ur resume (kya talent hai bhai)." Are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Ready To Get Married? Model-Actress Spills the Beans on Their Wedding Plans.

On Sunday, Terence hosted a birthday bash which was attended by several celebs Choreographers Geeta Kapur Bosco Martis, actor Sonali Bendre, Alvira Khan with husband Atul Agnihotri, Neha Bhasin, Bharti Singh and Daisy Shah.

Celebrated Indian Choreographer with his innovative and creative choreography has given a new angle to art form in Bollywood songs. 'Ang Laga De' from Ram Leela, Tu Aashiqui Hai from the movie 'Jhankaar Beat', Berang Zindagi Hai (Naach) and others. ‘Tera Ki Khayal’ Song Out! Guru Randhawa and Malaika Arora’s Sizzling Hot Dance Moves are a Perfect Fit in This Peppy Track (Watch Video).

Malaika Arora's Birthday Wish For Terence Lewis (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coming back to Malaika, she has given us amazing dance numbers like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha', 'Maahi Ve', 'Munni Badnaam Hui', 'Anarkali Disco Chali' and 'Pandey Ji Seeti'. Recently, she amazed everyone with her sizzling dance moves Guru Randhawa's new track 'Tera Ki Khayal'.

Apart from this, she recently made a digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. Malaika gives fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new show Moving In With Malaika.

