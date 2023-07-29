Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 29 (PTI) Eminent filmmaker T V Chandran has been chosen for the prestigious J C Daniel Award instituted by the Kerala Government honouring his lifelong contributions to the Malayalam cinema.

The coveted award for the year 2022, comprising a purse Rs five lakh, a statuette and a citation, was announced by state Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan here on Saturday.

A panel headed by well-known filmmaker K P Kumaran, actor-writer V K Sreeraman and actress Revathi selected Chandran as the winner, an official statement here said.

The jury observed that Chandran, through his movies, has paved way for the growth of the parallel cinema movement in Malayalam.

A multi-time state and national award winner, Chandran has been known for his movies "Ponthanmada", "Mankamma", "Dany", "Padam Onnu: Oru Vilapam", "Susanna" and so on.

He is the 30th person to recieve the J C Daniel Award, the highest film award instituted by the Kerala Government.

