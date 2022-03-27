New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Megastar Mammootty penned a heart-warming birthday tribute for Ram Charan and also congratulated him for the terrific success of his recently released film 'RRR'.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Padma Shri awardee shared a dashing picture of Ram Charan and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear @AlwaysRamCharan! Wishing you a great year ahead. Congrats on the Terrific Success of @RRRMovie, Hearing great things. Stay Blessed."

For the unversed, 'RRR' is SS Rajamouli's directorial. It also features Jr NTR in the lead role. Critics and fans of the two stars have credited their acting in the movie as their 'career's best performance'.

Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have played cameos in the magnum opus that has earned Rs 257 crore worldwide on day one of its release on Friday. (ANI)

