Cinema veteran Mammootty and Jyotika's much-anticipated film Kaathal-The Core will hit the theatres on November 23, the makers announced Friday.

The Malayalam superstar shared the film's release date on his official page on X. "#KaathalTheCore Releasing Worldwide on November 23 , 2023 @KaathalTheCore @MKampanyOffl @DQsWayfarerFilm @Truthglobalofcl" Mammootty posted.

See Kaathal - The Core Release Date Updates Here:

Directed by Jeo Baby of The Great Indian Kitchen fame, Kaathal-The Core marks Mammootty and Jyothika's first film together. Penned by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, the film produced by Mammootty Kampany and will be distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.

The movie also features actors Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni and Sudhi Kozhikodein key roles.