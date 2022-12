Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested in suburban Andheri for allegedly stalking and harassing a 26-year-old web series actor on her social media platforms, police said on Monday.

The actor, who worked in web series in Hindi and Bengali, has been facing the harassment for the last few months, a police official said.

While interacting with her fans through live streaming on a social media platform recently, the actor had received obscene messages from an unidentified person, he said.

She blocked the person on the platform but he started sending messages on her Instagram account. After a few days, he started tagging her and her husband with defamatory content on Twitter too, the official added.

The accused person recently obtained the contact number of the actor and started to call her and also sent her text messages, the official said, adding he also stalked her in person.

The actor approached D N Nagar police station and filed a complaint. The police registered a case and arrested the accused on Sunday, he said.

