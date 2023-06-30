Actor Mandira Bedi, on Friday, penned an emotional note in remembrance of her late husband Raj Kaushal. Marking the 2nd death anniversary of Raj, Mandira took to Instagram and wrote, "2 years. We miss you.. your larger than life presence, your zest for life, your big, loving heart." She also dropped a video featuring her memorable moments spent with Raj. Mandira Bedi's Husband Raj Kaushal Dies At 49 Due To Heart Attack.

Mandira's post garnered loads of likes and comments. "You are such a strong woman. May God keeping showering his blessings on you always," a social media user commented. "More strength to you Mandira," another one wrote.

Raj, who was a filmmaker by profession, passed away after suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest on June 30, 2021. The shock of his sudden demise left everyone shattered. He had directed films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ke Laddoo. Raj Kaushal First Death Anniversary: Mandira Bedi Pens An Emotional Note Remembering Her Late Husband.

Mandira and Raj tied the knot in 1999. They welcomed their boy Veer in 2020. Later they adopted a baby girl called Tara.