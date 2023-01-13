Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Mani Ratnam's directorial and Abhishek Bachchan starrer movie 'Guru' turned sixteen on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a reel video featuring the stills from the movie and captioned it, "16 years down the line and Gurukant Desai still remains close to heart! #Guru #16YearsofGuru."

Also Read | Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Which Part of the Trailer AbRam Liked Most in #AskSRK Session, Check Out His Son's Cute Reaction.

Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Guru', which hit the halls on 12 January 2007, was reportedly inspired by the lives of business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani.

Apart from Abhishek playing the titular role in the movie, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and R Madhavan acted in it.

Also Read | From Fauji, Main Hoon Na to Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan Gets Emotional Seeing His 'Salute' Scenes Throughout the Years (View Tweet).

The item song, Maiya Maiya, featuring Mallika Sherawat, created a lot of buzz back then.

Abhishek received rave reviews for his performance in the movie.

After a successful inning on the silver screen, Abhishek was seen in back-to-back OTT releases since 2020.

He also acted in the popular Amazon Prime Series, 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' (Season Two), which brought him critical acclaim.

Abhishek was last seen in the movie 'Dasvi', which exclusively premiered on the OTT platform Netflix, along with Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam.

In a cameo role, Abhishek will be next seen in the Ajay Devgan starrer and directorial 'Bholaa'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)