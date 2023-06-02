Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): All eyes are on Maniesh Paul ever since he announced his new project 'Rafuchakkar'.

The con-man-centered drama soon to be aired on an OTT platform, features Maniesh as Prince, a silver-tongued con-man and master of disguise who always gets what he wants.

Maniesh almost lost 20 kg for his role and he had to wear heavy prosthetics in intense heat.

Praising Maniesh for his dedication, creative duo Arjun and Kartk said, "Maniesh plays a smooth operator, a hustler and during the shoot, he switches between five different disguises and characters with an ease that was mind-boggling! He was incredibly committed to this role and even gained and lost weight as per the demands of the characters."

The makers recently unveiled the show's teaser. In the teaser, Maniesh is seen playing a gym instructor, a wedding planner, a 70-year-old man and of course as Prince who specializes in swindling the rich and the corrupt and then finds himself caught in a dangerous web of lies and deceit. The series also stars Priya Bapat, Aksha Pardasany and Sushant Singh. (ANI)

