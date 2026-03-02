PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2: A suite of financial products, including its flagship Earned Wage Access (EWA) solution in India, has further strengthened its EWA platform by onboarding five new employer partners between 16th February and 28th February 2026 across multiple sectors and geographies.

During the period, the Company entered into strategic collaborations with:

- Bawa Global Synergy Private Limited, Mohali, Punjab

- Dharam Chand Dwarka Das Steels Private Limited, Kanpur

- Vera Developers Private Limited, Zirakpur, Punjab

- Passim Lifesciences Limited, Panchkula, Haryana

- Kapoor Project and Management Consultants Private Limited, Panchkula, Haryana

These collaborations facilitate the implementation of the Company's Early Wage Access (EWA) program for employees of the respective organizations.

Under this model, eligible employees can draw a portion of their earned salary during the pay cycle, addressing short-term liquidity needs without waiting for payday. The facility follows a structured, salary-linked advance mechanism, with repayments recovered through payroll deductions to ensure transparency and credit discipline.

The initiative aligns with Emerald Finance Limited's strategy to scale employer-integrated financial solutions and strengthen its retail portfolio across sectors. The increasing adoption of EWA highlights its recognition as a responsible financial tool supporting employee well-being.

The Company remains focused on expanding its EWA platform across industries and geographies through technology-driven, customer-centric solutions.

Consequently, the Company has onboarded twelve employer partners in aggregate during February 2026.

Commenting on the partnerships Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director of Emerald Finance Limited said, "We are pleased with the strong momentum in February, marked by the onboarding of multiple employer partners across diverse sectors and regions. This reinforces the growing acceptance of our Earned Wage Access platform as a responsible financial solution for salaried employees.

Our Early Wage Access facility enables timely access to earned income, helping employees manage short-term financial needs without affecting the regular payroll cycle. Through a structured, salary-linked repayment mechanism, we ensure a seamless experience while maintaining prudent credit discipline.

Going forward, we see EWA as a scalable growth opportunity. We aim to expand across industries, strengthen technology-led efficiencies, and build a stable fee-based revenue stream aligned with our long-term retail-focused strategy."

