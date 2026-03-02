VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2: Trsna, one of India's fastest-growing premium condiment brands, announced a collaboration with MasterChef Shipra Khanna as Brand Ambassador and Gastronomy Advisor. With her culinary expertise, Trsna strengthens its mission of preserving regional food heritage while innovating for modern, health-conscious consumers, thus marking a significant milestone in the company's national and global growth strategy.

Founded in 2023, Trsna (derived from the Sanskrit word for "craving") operates an FSSAI-licensed facility and partners with artisans to craft small-batch, naturally fermented, probiotic-rich condiments. Free from artificial colours and flavours, the products blend time-honoured techniques with contemporary nutritional science, supporting gut health, aiding digestion, and delivering authentic regional nutrition.

The brand has rapidly expanded its footprint across India and international e-commerce markets. Its products are available online via Amazon India & USA, Flipkart, JioMart, and the TRSNA Foods website, and offline across 250+ premium lifestyle retail outlets including Food Square and Bombay Gourmet Market. In the HoReCa segment, TRSNA partners with luxury hospitality leaders such as Taj Mahal Palace & Towers and Radisson Hotel Mumbai Goregaon, among other premium establishments.

The brand has also showcased it's first range of Products - Gourmet Artisanal Pickles - at prominent industry and cultural platforms including Hotel Restaurants & Catering Business at Jio World, Jain Food & Lifestyle Festival, Gujarati Food Festival, and is set to participate at AAHAR New Delhi 2026.

With over 50 handcrafted condiments from nine states of India, Trsna now plans to expand into Heritage Pantry Essentials--wild honey, A2 ghee, nut butters, fruit preserves, papads, and more--curating nostalgic yet contemporary experiences.

As TRSNA continues to scale across retail, HoReCa and global markets, the brand remains committed to sustainable sourcing, artisan partnerships, and delivering premium, health-forward Indian condiments to consumers worldwide.

"Trsna Pickles represent the depth of India's regional culinary heritage, crafted the traditional way for today's global gourmet palate, I am excited to collaborate with a brand that honours authenticity while embracing innovation." said Celebrity MasterChef Shipra Khanna.

"The brand is beyond food--it's about nostalgia, memories from home, and reconnecting with our cultural roots," adds Terence David, Founder, Trsna Foods.

"We are not just preserving tradition -- we are elevating it. TRSNA is building a new global category where heritage, health and gourmet excellence converge. Our collaboration with Chef Shipra Khanna marks a decisive step in scaling gut-friendly gourmet across international markets," said Freejo Francis, Co-Founder, Trsna Foods.

