Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): Actor Maniesh Paul is all set to host 'History Hunter', a docu-series that will unravel remarkable unknown facts from Indian history from across the country.

Indian history continues to fascinate people across the country to this date with its enigmatic tales surrounding heritage landmarks, notable people and historic events. The enchanting stories in the series range from a world-class Indian university that existed 1500 years ago, then suddenly disappeared from the map and human memory; to an unexplained engineering marvel that allowed an 80-tonne rock to be hoisted 200 feet high, without any modern machinery.

Also Read | Tiger 3: Hrithik Roshan’s War Character Kabir to Feature in Salman Khan’s Spy Thriller - Reports.

'History Hunter' will stream on Discovery Channel and Discovery+ from November 20.

From discovering how Tipu Sultan and his father Hyder Ali created the world's first viable militarised rockets that went to be an inspiration for the British to revealing whether the famous Saraswati river is a myth or reality and how the city of Lakpath went from being a city of millionaires to an abandoned barren land, 'History Hunter' will captivate audiences while attempting to solve the mysterious unanswered questions.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday: Over 30 Phones Stolen Outside Mannat, Mumbai Police Arrests Three People for the Big Theft!.

Talking about the show, Maniesh Paul shared his excitement, said, "History Hunter has provided me with the opportunity to embark on an exhilarating journey across India, uncovering the hidden intricacies of age-old legends scattered throughout our diverse landscape. Collaborating with Warner Bros. Discovery has been a delightful experience. I eagerly anticipate sharing this thrilling series with the audience and believe it will captivate them, keeping them on the edge of their seats."

The eight-episode series, 'History Hunter,' will shine a spotlight on historical landmarks such as Nalanda University, Golconda Fort, Mahabalipuram, Brihadeeswara Temple in Tamil Nadu, the city of Lakhpat, and the Saraswati River. The show will also explore theories regarding the disappearance of Nana Saheb Peshwa II and whether Tipu Sultan was the first to introduce the world to militarized rockets. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)