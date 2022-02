Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Maniesh Paul is all set to host yet another interesting show, bringing together celebrity couples engaging in fun games.

Having recently wrapped the second season of India's Best Dancer, Maniesh is now gearing up for his next 'Smart Jodi' for Star Plus.

The celebrity game show features multiple couples like Bhagyashree and Himalay Dassani, S Sreesanth and Bhuvaneshwari Kumari among others, hosted by Maniesh Paul.

Talking about the show Maniesh said, "As a performer, I'm always drawn towards innovative, interesting and entertaining concepts. This show comprises of everything that excites me, with elements of fun, love to entertainment. 'Smart Jodi' is truly a unique concept and I am glad to be a part of it."

Maniesh will also be seen in Dharma Productions' upcoming family drama 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' also starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles. (ANI)

