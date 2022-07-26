Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to return with the director Neeraj Pandey to present the highly anticipated second chapter in the 'Secrets franchise'.

On Monday, Discovery+ took to its official Twitter handle and unveiled the first look of its latest documentary series, 'Secrets of the Kohinoor' with Manoj Bajpayee premiering on 4th August.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Following the roaring success of 'Secrets Of Sinauli: Discovery Of The Century', the viewers were eagerly waiting for more. The wait finally comes to an end as the successful duo of Director Neeraj Pandey and national award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee reunite to enthral the audience with yet another riveting watch on discovery+."

The docu-series - 'Secrets Of The Kohinoor' through its sharp storytelling, deep research and impressive creative treatment will make for a documentary just as timeless as the famed diamond.

Earlier Pandey and Bajpayee have worked in films including 'Special 26' and 'Aiyaary'.

Sharing his thoughts, director Neeraj Pandey in an interview said, "After the overwhelming success of 'Secrets of Sinauli', I am extremely delighted to collaborate with discovery+ and Manoj Bajpayee once more for the 'Secrets' franchise with 'Secrets of the Kohinoor'. Manoj's extraordinary storytelling expertise makes him the most suitable choice to narrate the journey of the infamous Kohinoor that most of us have heard about but have never been able to call our own. I am certain that this historical ride will fascinate viewers across the globe".

The docu-series is produced by Bollywood director Neeraj Pandey's Friday Storytellers and directed by Raghav Jairath. As the power-packed combination comes back together, the audience can only imagine the magic that they will create on screen!

'Secrets Of The Kohinoor' is slated to launch on 4th August only on the discovery+ streaming platform. (ANI)

