Los Angeles [USA], September 21 (ANI): Actor Mark Ruffalo on Sunday (local time) took home his first Emmys in the acting category as he won the award for 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie' for his double roles for HBO's miniseries 'I Know This Much Is True.'

He earlier received the prestigious award back in 2014 for executive producing the television movie 'The Normal Heart.'

'I Know This Much Is True' is an American drama miniseries based on the 1998 novel by the same name written by Wally Lamb. Ruffalo stars in double roles as identical twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey.

Others who were nominated in the category are Jeremy Irons for HBO's 'Watchmen,' Hugh Jackman for 'Bad Education,' Paul Mescal for Hulu's 'Normal People' and Jeremy Pope for Netflix's 'Hollywood.'

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided to have the ceremony virtually from the actors' homes across the US.

The Emmys this year are being hosted by American television host Jimmy Kimmel. The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19.

The nominations for this year's Emmys were announced on July 28 and it was led by HBO's mini-series 'Watchmen' after having 26 nominations to its name. (ANI)

