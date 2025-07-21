Los Angeles, July 21 (PTI) Marvel is set to recast characters in its upcoming X-Men franchise and Tony Stark, a character that became synonymous with Robert Downey Jr in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kevin Feige, chief of Marvel Studios, has confirmed that the company has decided to recast the actors following the events in the “Avengers: Secret Wars", slated to release in December 2027.

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Is Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Returning to the Popular Sitcom? Producer Asit Kumar Modi Breaks Silence.

Many actors from the previous "X-Men" films, including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Kelsey Grammer, are, however, reprising their roles in "Avengers: Doomsday". It will release in 2026.

"We're utilizing that not just to round out the stories we've been telling post-‘Endgame (2019),' just as importantly — and you can look at the ‘Secret Wars' comics for where that takes you — it very, very much sets us up for the future. ‘Endgame,' literally, was about endings. ‘Secret Wars' is about beginnings," he told reporters, according to Variety.

Also Read | Is Twice Divorced Singer Sia Dating 'Too Hot To Handle' Star Harry Jowsey? Know About Their Huge Age Difference.

Feige said the MCU's first X-Men movie, to be directed by "Thunderbolts" director Jake Schreier, will be a “reset,” not a “reboot” of the MCU.

"Reboot is a scary word. Reboot can mean a lot of things to a lot of people. Reset, singular timeline — we're thinking along those lines. ‘X-Men' is where that will happen next," he said.

He gave a reference of Amazon MGM's film producers searching for new actors to essay the role of James Bond and the recently released "Superman", as he spoke of replacement.

"Amy Pascal and David Heyman are now searching for a new James Bond. David (Corenswet), the new Superman — he was awesome. That will always be the case," he said.

Feige mentioned actors Downey Jr and Chris Evans, who have retired from their MCU characters and said it becomes difficult to replace an actor who has done commendable work but it's not impossible. Downey Jr's Tony Stark aka Iron Man dies at the end of "Avengers: Endgame" while Captain America chose retirement.

“I think it's hard for anybody to do that when an actor has done such a great role,” he said. “How are they going to ever replace Sean Connery (as James Bond), right," he added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)