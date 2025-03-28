Washington DC [US], March 28 (ANI): Oscar-winning actress Mary Steenburgen has joined her husband Ted Danson for a lead role in the second season of Netflix's comedy 'A Man On the Inside', reported Deadline.

Created by Mike Schur, A Man On the Inside centers on Charles (Danson), a retired man who gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation.

According to Deadline, the series is taking on an anthology format, with Charles tackling a new case each season. In Season 1, he went undercover at a retirement home.

As per the sources quoted by Deadline, the second season will see the actor sleuthing at a liberal arts college, sources said.

The new destination was telegraphed at the end of Season 1 when Charles, a retired engineering college professor, started offering his services as a guest lecturer.

The report said Steenburgen will play Mona Margadoff, a former musician who factors heavily in the case that Charles (Danson) is trying to solve.

There are no details revealed yet, but as per Deadline, Steenburgen will don the character of a professor at the college where Ted will be investigating a case.

In addition to being a couple in real life, Steenburgen and Danson played one on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm. Steenburgen and Danson headlined together the short-lived 1996 comedy Ink, and she also has guest-starred on all of Danson's series of the last two decades, including Becker, Bored To Death, The Good Place and Mr. Mayor.

According to Deadline, the Man On the Inside is based on the documentary The Mole Agent, a 2021 Oscar nominee for Best Documentary Feature. (ANI)

