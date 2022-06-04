Mumbai [Maharashtra], June 4 (ANI): On veteran actor Neena Gupta's 63rd birthday, daughter-actor-fashion designer, Masaba Gupta on Saturday shared some vintage throwback pictures of her mother on her social media handle, calling her a 'powerful icon.'

"I mean, find me a more powerful icon! The greatest! Happy Birthday Mom!" Masaba captioned her Instagram post.

The first image shows Neena in her younger days, donning a saree and sporting a bindi on her forehead, looking as elegant as ever.

The second photo dates back to the time when the 'Badhaai Ho' actor met Mother Teresa.

As for the third image, Neena could be seen cradling the infant Masaba in her arms.

On the film front, Neena will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming movie, 'Goodbye'. Neena would also be playing a pivotal role in the Sooraj Barjatya film 'Uunchai'.

On the other hand, presently, Masaba was last seen in Dhruv Sehgal's Amazon Prime web series titled 'Modern Love: Mumbai.' The mother-daughter duo will also feature in Netflix's second installment of the web-series 'Masaba Masaba'. (ANI)

