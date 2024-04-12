Since stepping back from their roles as senior working royals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been focusing on their new life in California. The two also make sure to make their mark in the entertainment industry with powerful content. On April 11, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Productions revealed two new nonfiction series are in the "early stages" of production at Netflix, Deadline reported. The projects are part of a deal that Meghan and Harry signed with streaming giant Netflix in 2020. The first series will see The Duchess celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship. Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer: Penelope and Colin Take Center Stage in a Tale of Love and Friendship; Tom Verica’s Period Drama Series to Premiere on May 16 (Watch Video).

It will be produced by Sony Pictures Television's The Intellectual Property Corporation, behind series including Hulu's The D'Amelio Show and A&E's Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath. Selena + Chef's Leah Hariton will serve as showrunner with Michael Steed, who has helmed episodes of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, directing. Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and Chanel Pysnik will executive produce for Archewell Productions alongside Hariton, Aaron Saidman, and Eli Holzman for IPC.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Set to Shine with New Netflix Series

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to launch two non-fiction series at Netflixhttps://t.co/aZZSnJCNaD — WION Showbiz (@WIONShowbiz) April 12, 2024

The second series follows the world of professional polo. Shot primarily at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, at The USPA National Polo Center, the series will explore the world of the sport, which is known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene. It will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level. Prince Harry has been known as a keen polo player and is often photographed playing internationally. The Sandman Season 2: Tom Sturridge's Upcoming Series to Have Two Volumes, Six Episodes Each.

The series will be produced by Boardwalk Pictures, the production company behind series such as Netflix's Chef's Table, Pepsi, Where's My Jet? and Sex, Love & Goop. The couple's projects for the streamer so far have included the intimate docuseries Harry & Meghan in December 2022.