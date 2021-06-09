Meghan Markle released her debut children's book The Bench on Tuesday, and dedicated it to the two special guys in her life. As per People magazine, The Bench, which was released on June 8, includes a dedication to Meghan's husband Prince Harry and their 2-year-old son, Archie. "For the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump," it reads, written in Meghan's recognisable penmanship inspired by her previous work as a calligrapher.Prince Edward Jokingly Shades Oprah Winfrey’s Interview With Meghan Markle, Prince Harry.

The 39-year-old 'Suits' alum previously shared that the book explores the bond between fathers and sons as seen through a mother's eyes and was inspired by a Father's Day poem she penned. The children's book was initially announced in May. In a statement, the Duchess of Sussex explained how 'The Bench' stemmed from a poem she had written for Harry, on Father's Day,following the birth of their first child, son Archie, who recently turned 2. Prince Harry Says Supporting Meghan Markle With Mental Health Struggles Taught Him Value of ‘Listening’.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," Meghan said in the press release from publisher Random House Children's Books. She added, "That poem became this story."

The children's book also seems to include a nod to Lilibet "Lili" Diana, the couple's daughter whom they welcomed on June 4. The final illustration appears to be inspired by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lives in California, with Harry sitting on the bench feeding chickens with Archie. A woman wearing a sun hat, representing Meghan, stands in a garden with a baby in a sling.

Not only did Meghan and Harry introduce the world to their chickens, who live in a coop known as "Archie's Chick Inn", during their interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in March, but the drawing also includes the family's two dogs: a beagle named Guy and Pula, a black Labrador. Meghan's biography, which includes an illustration of her wearing her hair in a low bun, also references her many animals. "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, is a mother, wife, feminist, and activist," it says.

It adds, "Through the nonprofit work of the Archewell Foundation, she and her husband are committed to activating compassion in communities across the world. She currently resides in her home state of California with her family, two dogs, and a growing flock of rescue chickens." The book is illustrated by Caldecott-winning artist Christian Robinson. "Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens," Meghan said.

She added,

"My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine." Robinson told TODAY on Tuesday, "There's a gentleness to this story, and I think it complements the gentle nature of watercolor." He shared that connecting with Meghan over Zoom to collaborate on the book during the pandemic "was just like a ray of light in my life, and I'm just again really glad I got to be part of it." Meghan and Harry stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Since last summer, they have been living with Archie in their new home in Southern California. (ANI)

