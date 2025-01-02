Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has returned to Instagram after a five-year hiatus, on New Year's Day 2025. Meghan and Harry had previously stopped using their original social media handle, Royal Sussex, when they stepped down as senior royals in 2020. Now, in a much-anticipated comeback, Meghan has returned to Instagram and posted her first video that shows her on a beach dressed in a white outfit and writing ‘2025’ on the sand. Her account has been opened under the name Meghan. In the now viral video, she is seen happily smiling for the camera. Watch the viral video below. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Release Their Official Christmas 2024 Holiday Card Featuring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet (View Pictures).

Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram on New Year's Day 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

