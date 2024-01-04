Actor Vijay Sethupathi is currently busy promoting his upcoming thriller film Merry Christmas. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. On Thursday, during a press conference, Vijay shared her experience of working with the Tiger 3 actor. He said "I never expected I'll work with Katrina Kaif. I'm a very big fan of Katrina. I was very happy when I saw her on the first day and I couldn't express. She is a very thoughtful actor. She has so many questions. She thinks a lot. She is very dedicated. She comes up with an idea and she is ready to adapt. Even if she can't accept your thoughts, she will listen to you. She will put in a lot of effort to make a scene better. That's why she is in the industry not only because she is beautiful but also because she is sensible. Just on the basis of beauty you can't survive for so long. There should be sense and understanding. I felt it when I was working with her." Merry Christmas Release Date: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Film To Hit Theatres on December 15 (View Posters).

However, Katrina also recalled her first meeting with the Jawan actor. She said, "Our first meeting was all three of us (Katrina, Vijay and Sriram Raghavan) together in a room and I had recently seen a picture of Vijay Sir and he had full white hair and a white beard. So when I entered into the office I didn't know what to expect and when I saw him like this I said "oh wow" that's a really different look. Everything for me about this film I was extremely excited to be working with Sriram Sir and Vijay Sir and as soon as we came together in a room, I think everyone came just as themselves and we instantly were able to connect. The minute Vijay sir started speaking about the scene it was fascinating, I just thought that this is the person who uses things in such a unique way and Sriram Sir has a very unique take on everything he does." Talking about Merry Christmas, the makers recently unveiled the film's official trailer which received good responses from the fans. The film has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. Merry Christmas: Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's Sriram Raghavan Movie Gets New Release Date and Retro Posters! (View Pics).

Vijay Sethupathi Praises Katrina Kaif's Thoughtful Acting in Upcoming Thriller Merry Christmas:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Vijay Sethupathi shared his experience of working with actor Katrina Kaif in their upcoming thriller film 'Merry Christmas'. pic.twitter.com/KTBMSfzgJP — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2024

Sharing the experience of working with director Sriram Raghavan, actor Katrina Kaif earlier said that working with Sriram Raghavan was a dream come true for her. "I feel incredibly fortunate to have had that opportunity. He's a phenomenal director with an incredible mind, and being on his set is like entering a whole different world." "He's an amazing collaborator, both as a filmmaker and as a person. It was a very intense experience, especially doing the film in two languages. All of us have been very passionate about making this film from day 1 and are very excited for the release," she added. Merry Christmas is slated to release in theatres on January 12, 2024.