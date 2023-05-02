New York [US], May 2 (ANI): Actress Margot Robbie made heads turn on the red carpet of Met Gala 2023 in a black corset dress.

Robbie made a stylish entry in a one-shoulder black corset dress featuring sheer diagonal stripes throughout and a flared skirt.

https://twitter.com/MargotRobbieBR/status/1653178418463211522

She kept her tresses open and opted for minimal accessories to complete her look.

The Met Gala livestream is hosted by actor and producer La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg, and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman. Internet multi-hyphenate Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue's special correspondent.

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

Penelope Cruz, Karlie Kloss, Alia Bhatt, Jennie from Blackpink also marked the event in the best outfits. (ANI)

