Los Angeles [US], July 29 (ANI): Mia Carragher has come on board to essay the role of Katniss Everdeen in 'The Hunger Games: On Stage' play.

The update was shared via the show's Instagram.

"Meet our girl on fire," the post reads alongside a headshot of Carragher. An intro video followed, featuring footage of the actor rehearsing with crossbow in hand, as per Variety.

"I'm really excited to play Katniss. I relate to her quite a lot," Carragher said in the clip.

"I think she's very fearless, but then she's also got that nurturing quality about her. Everyone needs to come and watch 'The Hunger Games: On Stage' because it's going to be nothing like you've ever seen."

The daughter of English football analyst and former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher, she graduated from England's Tring Park School for the Performing Arts in 2022 and also studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. She has previously starred in the film "One Night in Istanbul" and Channel 4's "The Gathering." She'll next team up with "Hunger Games" movie alum Josh Hutcherson in the comedy "Let's Love" alongside Martin Freeman and Malin Akerman.

The first-ever live stage adaptation of "The Hunger Games," the play begins performances on Oct. 20 at the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre, a new 1,200-seat venue. Award-winning playwright Conor McPherson adapted Suzanne Collins' first "Hunger Games" book for the show, and it's being helmed by "2:22 -- A Ghost Story" director Matthew Dunster. (ANI)

