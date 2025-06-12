Washington DC [US], June 12 (ANI): Actor Michael Douglas will present a newly restored print of Milos Forman's 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic in July, reported Variety.

The 1975 classic, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, will screen as part of the festival's 'Out of the Past' section.

Douglas will be joined at the Gala Screening by Paul Zaentz -- nephew of the late Saul Zaentz, who produced the film with Douglas -- as well as members of Forman's family, reported Variety.

'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' made the Oscar history as only the second to win all five major Academy Award categories: picture (Douglas and Zaentz), director (Forman), actor (Jack Nicholson), actress (Louise Fletcher), and adapted screenplay (Lawrence Hauben and Bo Goldman), reported the outlet.

The screening also honors Karlovy Vary's ties to the film. Forman was a loyal supporter of the festival, and he, along with Douglas, Zaentz and actor Danny DeVito, who also appeared in the film, are all recipients of the festival's Crystal Globe for outstanding artistic contribution to world cinema, reported the outlet.

"We are truly honored to present 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' on its 50th anniversary," said the festival's executive director Krystof Mucha as quoted by Variety.

As per the outlet, adapted from Ken Kesey's novel, 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' follows Randle McMurphy, a rebellious gambler whose defiance of authority challenges the rigid confines of a mental institution.

A powerful parable of freedom versus control, the film marked a turning point in Forman's career and paved the way for his later international successes, reported Variety (ANI)

