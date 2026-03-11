Washington [US], March 11 (ANI): Lionsgate has announced that its upcoming biographical drama 'Michael' will debut in limited early-access screenings two days before its official theatrical release, offering fans an advance look at the highly anticipated film about the life of the King of Pop.

The studio confirmed that the film will have one-night-only premium format screenings on Wednesday, April 22, ahead of its wide theatrical rollout on Friday, April 24. Tickets for the early-access shows will go on sale at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Wednesday, March 11.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film stars Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of global pop icon Michael Jackson, in the titular role. The project marks Jaafar Jackson's major screen debut as he portrays the legendary performer whose music and performances shaped modern pop culture.

According to Deadline, 'Michael' traces the life of the singer beyond his chart-topping music. The film explores his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead vocalist of the 'The Jackson 5' to becoming a visionary solo artist determined to become the biggest entertainer in the world.

The narrative will highlight both Jackson's life away from the stage and some of the most iconic moments from his early solo career, offering audiences what the filmmakers describe as a "front-row seat" to the rise of one of music's most influential figures.

The cast also includes Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Laura Harrier, alongside Miles Teller and Colman Domingo.

Announcing the early screenings, Kevin Grayson, President of Worldwide Distribution for Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said the film is designed to deliver a large-scale cinematic experience for fans of the late pop star.

"For Michael Jackson's fans, Michael is the cinematic event they've been waiting for, the movie captures both the soul and the spectacle of the boy who became the King of Pop," Grayson said in a statement, as per Deadline.

He added that the early-access screenings in IMAX and other premium large formats aim to immerse audiences in the film's musical performances while showcasing the energy of Jackson's iconic music on the big screen. (ANI)

