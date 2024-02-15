Washington DC [US], February 15 (ANI): Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh is set to star in the action thriller 'The Mother'. Yeoh plays an immigrant mother and businesswoman attempting to start a new life for her family in America. However, when her two teenage kids become involved with a Boston crime gang, she is forced to revisit her past in order to save them, according to Variety.

Melanie Laurent's latest film, 'The Mother', stars the 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' star. The film is based on a script by PG Cuschieri.

Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee will produce through Thunder Road, alongside Arthur Sarkissian and John Schramm; Stuart Ford will executive produce for AGC Studios alongside 30West. Production is set to kick off this summer. AGC International and CAA Media Finance represent the film's worldwide distribution rights and will introduce the film to buyers at the upcoming EFM.

'The Mother' is part of AGC's busy EFM roster which also includes the high-octane action thriller 'Sugar Bandits' which will star Will Smith as an Iraq war vet and is based on the screenplay and novel "Devils in Exile" by Chuck Hogan; and 'The Epiphany' with Sylvester Stallone set to play a hard-nosed police detective on the verge of retirement who teams up with a younger cop and former priest to stop a serial killer in Philadelphia, reported Variety. (ANI)

