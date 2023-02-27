He defies age and inspires his fans across age groups to strive for the best. Model-Actor and fitness expert Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar completed nine years of togetherness and celebrated it the way they wanted. Any guesses how? Taking to Instagram on Monday, Milind posted a picture with Ankita showing their medals. He wrote in the caption, "The first time I won a medal in an age group competition was 1976 at the age group national swimming championship when I was 10 years old and yesterday was the latest, gold in my age group in the 10km run in 54min in Gandhidham, so much fun !!!! @ankita_earthy won silver in her age group. Lakadbaggha Trailer: Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra And Milind Soman Star In India’s First Ever ‘Animal Lover’ Vigilante Movie (Watch Video).

Celebrated 9 years of togetherness the only way we know how." Fans showed their love for the couple. "U guys are truly couple goals. Pushing each other to their best version," wrote one. Another one wrote, "Good going guys. Keep running. Keep smiling!"

Milind Soman and Wife Ankita Konwar Celebrate 9 Years of Togetherness

Milind and Ankita tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug. Due to the age gap, Milind and Ankita faced flaks on social media. But it did not stop them from setting couple goals. The duo often treats their fans with mushy and fitness goals pictures.

