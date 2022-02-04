Actor Milind Soman on Thursday took a stroll down memory and shared a steaming hot picture with wife Ankita Konwar from their Iceland trip in 2019. In the image, the couple can be seen posing in a natural hot spring pool. Milind Soman Birthday: Adorable Pictures of the Hunk With his Wifey Dearest That Give Us All the Couple Goals!

"ThrowbackThursday to Iceland 2019 in a natural hot spring pool, 3° cold air and 30° warm water. Love this photo of me and @ankitaearthy," he captioned the post. Milind and Ankita's cosy picture garnered several likes and comments. Supermodel of the Year Season 2: Milind Soman Is Back As the Judge of the Show, Says ‘It’s Always Exciting To See New Talent’.

Check Out Milind Soman's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

"You guys look so hot," a fan commented. "Adorable. In awe of this pic," another one wrote. Milind and Ankita tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)