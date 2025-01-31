Washington [US], January 31 (ANI): Netflix has released a new clip from 'The Electric State', a sci-fi action film directed by the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony Russo, set to premiere globally on March 14.

Based on the graphic novel by Simon Stalenhag, the film stars Stranger Things' fame Millie Bobby Brown and Hollywood favourite Chris Pratt in an epic journey through a robot-invaded alternate version of the 1990s.

Set in a world devastated by a robot uprising, 'The Electric State' follows the story of an orphaned teenager, played by Brown, who embarks on a perilous journey across the American West in search of her lost brother. She is joined by a cartoon-inspired robot, a smuggler, and his sidekick as they traverse a dystopian landscape, as per Deadline.

Joining Brown and Pratt in the star-studded cast are Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Norman, Giancarlo Esposito, and Stanley Tucci, with voice performances by Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Hank Azaria, Colman Domingo, and Alan Tudyk.

The film is produced by the Russo Brothers through their AGBO production company, with their regular collaborators, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, writing the script.

The duo also serves as producers alongside Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Chris Castaldi, and Patrick Newall. Executive producers include Markus, McFeely, Tim Connors, Nick van Dyk, and others.

Earlier Joe Russo, in an interview, explained that 'The Electric State' would explore the impact of technology on humanity, both the positive and negative sides.

"There's some really great elements to technology and some really horrifying elements to it," Russo said, as per Deadline.

He added that the film's exploration of technology's influence would echo Stalenhag's illustrations, capturing a "dark" yet hopeful vision of the future.

"We have to be careful that we survive technology because it alters our psychology in very subtle ways," Russo continued, adding, "The more you engage with it, the more it can alter you."

Following 'The Electric State', The Russo Brothers will return to the MCU for 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars', both of which they will direct and produce.

'The Electric State' will be released on Netflix on March 14. (ANI)

