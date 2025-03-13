Washington DC [US], March 13 (ANI): Millie Bobby Brown opened up about the special memories from her wedding to Jake Bongiovi last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During a recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show' hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the 'Stranger Things' actress spoke about how her co-star Matthew Modine played a big role on her big day.

Brown, in a conversation with Fallon, revealed that "the second" her husband Bongiovi proposed, she knew exactly who she wanted to officiate the wedding.

"The second Jake proposed, I said, 'I know who needs to marry us. It's my papa,'" Millie said, referring to Modine's character from Stranger Things, as Fallon showed a picture of the wedding ceremony.

The actress also recalled how she had called Modine to ask him if he would officiate; however, he did not seem to take her seriously at first.

"Okay, sure. Oh! You really wanted me to do that?" she said.

"I hate to be that person, but it was perfect. You put so much pressure on whether it's going to be good, and actually, when I kind of turned up, I was, of course, directing the whole thing because that's my nature... When I went down the aisle, everything became so real and pure, and nothing about that was like a production. It felt so beautiful and the most meaningful thing I've ever done in my life," she further added.

People magazine had earlier confirmed that Brown and Bongiovi got married secretly in May, with only close family present, including Jon Bon Jovi and Brown's parents.

Brown and Bongiovi started dating in June 2021 and have been together ever since. (ANI)

