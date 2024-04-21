Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal hosted a close-knit baby shower on Sunday.

Mira Rajput Kapoor, who is actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, attended the baby shower and also shared a cute picture from the special occasion.

Also Read | Vaani Kapoor Glows in Radiant Sun-Kissed Car Selfies in Orange Ensemble, Calls It Her 'Happy Hour' (See Pics).

Taking to her Instagram stories, Varun shared the cake photo. It is a tiered cake with a cute little teddy on top. The caption reads, "Congratulations Nats & VD. Congrats VD & Natasha," followed by a pink heart emoji.

On behalf of Natasha and Varun, their team even distributed sweets to the paps who were stationed outside their residence today.

Also Read | Sydney Sweeney Takes to the Waves As She Drops Thrilling Videos of Kitesurfing Adventure, Jokes 'I Had a Board Meeting' - WATCH.

Earlier this year, in February, Varun and Natasha shared the news about their pregnancy. The couple posted a beautiful image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght."

Varun tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha on January 24, 2021. The wedding was a close-knit affair with very few guests in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'.'Baby John' is directed by A. Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

He will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)