Hanamakonda (Telangana) [India], May 14 (ANI): Contestants of the 72nd Miss World Festival visited the Thousand Pillar Temple in Hanamakonda, Telangana.

A team of Miss World 2025 Contestants explored the historic Thousand Pillar Temple. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva, Vishnu and Surya. Thousand Pillar Temple, along with Warangal Fort and Kakatiya Kala Thoranam are added to the tentative list of World Heritage sites recognised by UNESCO.

Clad in beautiful saris, the stunning contestants posed for the camera.

On May 14th, the group split for heritage tours, with Group 1 visiting Warangal Fort, the 1000 Pillar Temple, and Bhadrakali Temple, while Group 2 exploring the UNESCO-listed Ramappa Temple, complete with a traditional Perini dance performance.

Special arrangements were made for the Miss World contestants visiting Ramappa Temple. All the arrangements in place said Collector and SP Mulugu district.

Speaking to ANI, Mulugu District collector TS Divakara said, "Today we are feeling proud that prestigious miss world program is being organised at Ramappa temple today. We have done all the arrangements with necessary departments."

Earlier, as part of the Miss World 2025 event being hosted in Hyderabad, 109 contestants representing countries from across the globe visited the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad.

The contestants posed for a photo as they greeted their fans as part of the ongoing campaign of Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad. The photo session was held in front of the Charminar to capture the iconic monument alongside the international contestants.

The models from different countries participated in the photo session, including Australia, Poland, and others.

Following the photo session, the contestants visited the nearby Laad Bazaar (Chudi Bazaar) for a curated shopping experience as per their itinerary for today, as stated in a press note by Telangana I&PR.They also explored nine selected stores renowned for their traditional bangles, pearls, and ornamental items, including Hyderabad Bangles, Mujeeb Bangles, Kanhaiyalal, Motilal Karwa, Gokuldas Zariwala, K.R. Kasat, Jaju Pearls, A.H. Zariwala, and Afzal Miya Karchobwale.

On Monday, the contestants of the 72nd Miss World Festival from the Asian and Oceanic regions marked Buddha Purnima with a cultural and spiritual visit to Buddhavanam, a renowned Buddhist heritage site at Nagarjunasagar in Telangana's Nalgonda district.

The heritage tour, a significant part of the festival's itinerary, aims to highlight Telangana's rich history and diverse cultural heritage to offer the contestants the region's profound spiritual and historical legacy.

The day's itinerary included a brief stopover at a guest house near Chintapalli, followed by a picturesque photo session at Vijay Vihar, set against the serene backdrop of the Nagarjunasagar reservoir. (ANI)

