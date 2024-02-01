On Thursday, the makers of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter unveiled the Mitti song from the film. Mitti is sung by Vishal and Sheykhar. Kumaar has penned the lyrics. Sharing the link of the patriotic track, Deepika took to Instagram and wrote, "Har rishte se pehle, watan ko rakhne wale." Fighter Box Office Hit or Flop: 5 Reasons Why Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Film is Failing in Theatres in India!.

She also added a Tricolor emoji in the caption. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. Fighter Box Office Collection Day 7: Siddharth Anand’s Aerial Actioner Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Accumulates Rs 140.35 Crore Within a Week in India – Reports.

It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration. Speaking about the film, Siddharth said earlier, "Mamta (Siddharth's wife) and I started our film company MARFLIX with #FIGHTER. A film that is ambitious in more ways than one. It's more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one. 2024 starts with the same feeling again of nervousness and anxiety. Here's hoping that you guys give the same love to FIGHTER that you showered on PATHAAN. Happy new year guys! See at the movies!!" The film entered Rs 100 crore club earlier this week.