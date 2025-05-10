Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 10 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, Telangana Jagruti President and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has urged the state government to postpone the upcoming Miss World beauty pageant scheduled in Telangana amid rising India-Pakistan tensions.

MLC Kavitha said it would be inappropriate to hold an international beauty pageant in the state during the nation's war-like atmosphere.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's X Mystery: Bollywood Legend Is Putting Out Daily Empty Posts With Only T-Numbers; Puzzled Netizens React With Funny Memes and Jokes!.

While highlighting the example of the Indian Premier League (IPL) postponement, MLC Kavitha warned Telangana of possible criticism for holding such events while the country faces serious security concerns.

She called it a time to demonstrate "wisdom" and avoid sending "wrong signals".

Also Read | 'The Royals': Nora Fatehi Sizzles in Gold Bikini in Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar's Netflix Series; Leaked Video and Pics Go Viral!.

On Friday, in support of Operation Sindoor and expressing solidarity with the Indian Army, MLC Kavitha led a huge rally from Indira Park to RTC Cross Road in Hyderabad.

She paid tribute to Murali Nayak, a soldier who lost his life while performing his duties on the border.

Speaking on the occasion, she praised the Indian Army for successfully destroying nine terrorist camps in Pakistan through Operation Sindoor. She also called for such rallies to be held in all districts to support the Indian Army.

"This is a righteous war (Dharma Yudh). India never makes mistakes. We are fighting with ethics and honesty. We did not harm the common people in Pakistan. We only destroyed terrorist camps," said MLC Kavitha at a rally.

The 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant is set to take place in Hyderabad from May 7 to May 31, 2025.

Meanwhile, four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of today, sources told ANI, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India, the sources said. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC).

In its statement, the Ministry of Defence said, "Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala. Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces. The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch & prompt action is being taken wherever necessary. Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential."

Fragments and debris of an unidentified projectile were recovered from a field in Mughlani Kot Village in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday morning, following the attack by Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)