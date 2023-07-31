Actor Ranveer Singh is currently getting a lot of praise for his performance in Karan Johar’s romantic comedy film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared a throwback picture from the film’s preparations in which he could be seen flaunting his chiselled body inside a gym. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Kiss and Hold Hands During the Actress' TIME Mag Interview, Video Goes Viral - WATCH.

He captioned the post, ““It's not about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.” ROCKY #MondayMotivation #Throwback #RockyEra”

Soon after Ranveer shared the drool worthy pic, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“It’s #ranveersingh world, am just living in it,” a user wrote.

Another user wrote, “Looking awesome bro.”

A user commented, “Such a Heartthrob Ji” Ranveer Singh Meets His Basketball Legend LeBron James, Says ‘I Am Ever Grateful to NBA for Making This Happen’ (Watch Video).

View Ranveer Singh's Post:

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also starred Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The Alia-Ranveer starrer minted Rs 11.10 crore at the box office on its opening day in India and Rs 16.05 crore on its second day. Karan Johar directed the movie after seven years of his last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.