London [UK], May 6 (ANI): Kate Middleton and her daughter Princess Charlotte, on Saturday, attended the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London.

The mother-daughter duo was seen twinning at the grand event.

Several pictures of the Royal family went viral on social media from the crowning ceremony.

According to Page Six, a US-based media company, Middleton, 41, donned an Alexander McQueen dress crafted from ivory silk crepe with silver bullion and threadwork embroidery depicting roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrocks -- the national flowers of England.

Charlotte, on the other hand, was seen twinning with her mother in a mini-caped version by the fashion house featuring the same floral motifs.

Both mother and daughter accessorized their outfits with Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpieces embellished with crystals, silver bullion, and threadwork leaf embroidery, reported Page Six.

Prince William, 40, opted for the Ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards for his father's big day.

Previously it was reported that Kate would not be wearing a tiara to the crowning ceremony.

Prince George, 9, has been appointed as a Page of Honour for his grandfather's coronation, reported Page Six.

Their son, Prince Louis was dressed in a blue Dege and Skinner ensemble that included a tunic with lace accents on the collar, cuffs, and front.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children will return to Buckingham Palace following the coronation ceremony for a balcony appearance with the new king and queen, as per Page Six. (ANI)

