Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): Actor Mouni Roy channelled her inner foodie by sharing her love for different cuisines in her latest social media post.

"Never Not eating" captioned the 'Gold' actor on Instagram.

Also Read | Ms Marvel: From Salman Khan's Joote Do Paise Lo to Aishwarya Rai's Tere Bina, All Bollywood Songs Played During Third Episode of Iman Vellani's Disney+ Show! (Watch Videos).

In the first picture, Mouni could be seen sipping on a beverage, enjoying the drink with a spoon in her mouth, giving a cute expression. She sported her hair loose while the massive engagement ring on her forefinger was widely visible.

As for the second image, Mouni sipped on another beverage, presumably an orange or mango shake, seemingly loving it. She sported a chic pink, strappy dress, having black floral prints and kept her hair straightened looking like a diva.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in a Blue-Purple Hued Saree on Her Latest Instagram Post!.

Mouni's love for food and beverages was quite evident from the third picture as she drank another liquid in a restaurant, looking at the beverage, with eyes full of love. A bowl of noodles and chopsticks were placed in front of her as well.

The fourth picture revealed Mouni's love for steaks, as she shared the post, having a plate of the Mexican dish in front of her, along with some veggies. A distant wine glass was also spotted in the photo.

In the fifth image, Mouni gave a glimpse of her savouring a plate of pasta and a glass of wine, at another restaurant.

Soon after Mouni shared these pictures, her friend and actor, Aashka Goradia Goble commented, "world needs to know!! YOU EAT!" with a string of laughing and heart emojis.

Talking on the film front, Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji's action-fantasy-drama 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Mouni's new look in the film has created quite a buzz amongst her fans.

In the trailer, she had glowing red eyes, wearing a black dress, looking furiously vile.

Produced by Karan Johar, 'Brahmastra' is set to light the theatres on fire this year on September 9.

Mouni has established a successful career for herself in the film and television industry. She starred in many television shows like ' Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', 'Kasturi', and 'Naagin' to name a few. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)