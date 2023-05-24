Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) Streaming platform MUBI India is bringing a host of critically-acclaimed films, including Wong Kar-Wai's "Happy Together" and Pedro Almodovar-directed "All About My Mother", to its platform as part of a special film season called "Pride Unprejudiced".

Specially curated to celebrate the Pride month, the list of films also include Xavier Dolan's "Matthias & Maxime", Emma Seligman's "Shiva Baby", Sebastian Meise's "Great Freedom" and Amanda Kramer's "Please Baby Please".

Also Read | Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals His Father Would Not Let Him Eat Breakfast Until He Did '200 Sit Ups and Push-Ups'.

According to a press release, the films explore the vast spectrum of sexual orientations, gender identities and cultural perspectives from celebrated filmmakers across the globe showcasing their unique storytelling and cinematic artistry.

From coming-of-age tales to thought-provoking dramas and empowering documentaries, the lineup showcases a broad range of genres and themes.

Also Read | Tiger Nageswara Rao: Teaser Of Ravi Teja and Nupur Sanon’s Film is Out! (Watch Video).

The Pride Unprejudiced film season will be available to stream throughout the month of June and beyond on MUBI India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)