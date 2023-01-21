Actor Parineeti Chopra and director Mukesh Chhabra, on Saturday, remembered actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared a throwback picture on her story which she captioned, "Remembering you today Sush." On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Birth Anniversary; Sister Shweta Singh Kriti Pens an Emotional Message, Says ‘You Must Be Hanging Out With Shiv Ji’.

In the picture, the Uunchai actor could be seen with Sushant, sitting on a sofa.Parineeti and Sushant collaborated in the romantic drama film Shuddh Desi Romance which was declared a hit. Apart from her, director Mukesh Chhabra shared a collage picture on his story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Bhai #sushantsinghrajput." The Kai Po Che actor was a part of Mukesh's debut directorial film Dil Bechara which was also Sushant's last film of his career. The movie streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and was known for his kind gesture, and always treated his fans with utmost pleasure, he gathered a lot of popularity after his biggest success MS Dhoni - The Untold Story.

His last big-screen appearance was Chhichhore which was released in 2019 and was a blockbuster hit. The actor passed away in 2020 at his Bandra residence which created a lot of controversies. The CBI was brought to investigate the actor's death from various angles. Post demise, his Patna residence was turned into his memorial with the late actor's telescope, books, guitar and other personal things.