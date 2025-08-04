Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna talked about 'Paheli Geet 2,' a song that combines history, patriotism, and music to engage young minds.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Hum peechle das saalon see lad rahe hai, Chandra Shekhar Azad se lekar jitne hai unhe shaheedo ka darza dilaane ki muhim chala rahe hai, Jai Hind Abhiyan, to usi mein se ye baat nikli ki hum gana banate hai nahi malum logon ko naam 10-15 ke baad jabki 7000 krantikari ne jaan di hai kahi na kahu mujhe laga ek gana banate hai jisme paheli ke roop mein karte hai to vo humne banaya" (We have been fighting for the last 10 years, from Chandra Shekhar Azad to others, we are running a campaign to give them the status of martyrs. Jai Hind Abhiyan. We thought of making a song to let people know about these freedom fighters, as they know only a few names,10-15 and in fact, there are 7000 revolutionaries who have lost their lives, somewhere I felt like making a song).

Taking to his Instagram, he shared the song and wrote in the caption, "Paheli Geet 2 - A unique musical tribute to the unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle. Presented by Mukesh Khanna and Bheeshm International, this song is designed to engage young minds through melody, mystery, and patriotism. Can you solve the paheli (riddle) behind the voice of a revolutionary?"

The ace star, famous for playing India's OG superhero 'Shaktimaan' and Bhishma in B. R. Chopra's Mahabharat, said that he feels "lucky" to get an opportunity to play both the roles.

As Independence Day is around the corner, he spoke about its relevance and said that it is a day to remember the contribution of those who gave their lives for the nation.

"Since my school days, every 15th of August, we used to stand in the school, we used to have a parade, we used to salute the flag, and we used to sing a song. But the 15th of August is an emotion, a reality. Remember those revolutionaries who lost their lives to give you independence..."

Mukesh Khanna is also the founder and director of the entertainment company Bheeshm International. He has also appeared in television series such as Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara (2012-2013), Maharana Pratap - The Pride of India, Waaris, among others (ANI)

