Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 2 (ANI): The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are going on in full swing in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

On Day 2 of the gala event, new family portraits of the Ambani family were shared on social media.

Taking to Instagram, official handle of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre shared a string of beautiful family pictures which they captioned, "Special moments of love reserved for their son Anant and his fiancee Radhika even as doting parents Nita and Mukesh Ambani open their hearts and home at Jamnagar to welcome guests for the pre-wedding festivities, in a true embodiment of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' or 'Guest is God' tradition of India."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4AQBfHpirg/

In the pictures, the groom's parents and Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani can be seen posing with his wife Nita Ambani, son Anant Ambani, and his would-be daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant.

In one of the photos, Mukesh Ambani was seen planting a kiss on his son Anant's cheek, while another pic showcased Nita Ambani holding the groom-to-be close.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani looked beautiful as they were seen twinning in beige traditional Indian outfits.

In another pic, Radhika and her soon-to-be father-in-law are seen posing together and flaunting their million-dollar smiles.

Prior to Pop sensation Rihanna's performance on Day 1, the huge pre-wedding celebrations began with a magnificent drone show.

Several inside pictures and videos from the first day of the grand event went viral on social mediaFrom Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields has arrived to attend the celebrations.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

While talking about her son's wedding she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community." (ANI)

