New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday shared a delightful picture with his mother on the occasion of her birthday.

The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor hopped on to social media in the evening and posted an adorable candid picture that features him twirling his mother.

With the all smiles post that accumulated more than four lakh likes within a few minutes of being posted, Aaryan wrote, "My World, Sab Happy Birthday bolo (everyone say Happy Birthday)," with red heart emoticon.

The 30-year-old star keeps on sharing about the bond with his mother by posting pictures and videos with her on social media.

Mala Tiwari, Aaryan's mother who is celebrating her birthday on Saturday is a gynaecologist by profession and also has a daughter named Kriti Tiwari younger to Kartik Aaryan. (ANI)

