Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's next film is titled 'Costao'.

The project, which is touted to be a high-octane crime drama, is inspired by the "life of Maverick custom officer who took on Goa's biggest smuggler."

It is directed by Sejal Shah and produced by Vinod Bhanushali.

An official synopsis of the film read, "Inspired by the life experiences of Mr. Costao Fernandes, a principled customs officer from Goa, the film follows his daring solo mission in the 1990s that successfully disrupted the largest gold smuggling attempt into India. Yet, true heroism often carries a heavy price. With razor-sharp action, layered storytelling, and a protagonist who walks the fine line between hero and outlaw, Costao is a high-stakes thriller that asks: What does it really cost to stand your ground?"

In the first look image of his character, Nawazuddin could be seen as customs officer.

Sharing the image, ZEE5 on Instagram wrote, "Before they called him a hero, they called him guilty. #Costao took on Goa's smuggling network with nothing but grit and guts. Coming soon on #ZEE5 #CostaoOnZEE5."

More details regarding the film are awaited. (ANI)

