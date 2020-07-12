Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): After actor Naya Rivera went missing earlier this week, members of her family visited California's Lake Piru where the 'Glee' actor had last visited with her four-year-old son.

According to People Magazine, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Saturday that family members have come to Lake Piru since the 33-year-old actor disappeared on Wednesday afternoon.

As per a source to the outlet, "Naya's mother and brother have been at the lake every day since Naya disappeared. They have been in constant contact with the Sheriff's Office and involved in the search. On Saturday morning, they joined the search on a sheriff's boat."

On Saturday, ABC producer Anastasia Williams tweeted a photo of a man and woman at the dock. "@VENTURASHERIFF told the press that this man and woman are Naya's mother and brother. Her mother is kneeling on the dock with her arms outstretched towards the water," the producer wrote on Twitter.

Authorities confirmed that they are continuing the search for Rivera. "The search for Naya Rivera continues at Lake Piru. We are being assisted by @TulareSheriff and @SLOSheriff. We will keep you posted of any updates," they wrote in a social media post.

Hours earlier, authorities shared footage from their underwater search, which highlights the low visibility on the lake's floor. Although sonar equipment has picked up several underwater images, none of the objects that have been detected as Rivera.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office Captain Eric Buschow told reporters in a press conference on Friday, "Unfortunately, they did not locate Naya Rivera. They are still searching. We don't know if she's going to be found five minutes from now or five days from now."

Rivera was presumed dead on Thursday (local time), one day after her four-year-old son Josey was found alone on a pontoon boat at Lake Piru, where they had been swimming on Wednesday.

Authorities have said that Josey was in "good health" despite his mother's disappearance and has since been reunited with his dad Ryan Dorsey, Rivera's ex-husband. The toddler told investigators that his mother never got back into the boat after they had been in the water, according to a press release.

Ventura County Sheriff Sergeant Kevin Donoghue told the outlet on Friday that although the events that led to Rivera's disappearance are "still a mystery," there is no reason to suspect foul play or that Rivera was attempting suicide.

"I think at some point in time we will find her. I will say that we are hopeful to find her. We want to bring peace and closure to the Rivera family. This is a tragic event," said Donoghue.

The lake will remain closed to the public as long as the search for Rivera continues. (ANI)

