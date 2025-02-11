New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Amid the widespread condemnation of YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's offensive remarks on an episode of Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent', the National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for immediate action to curb obscene content on social media streaming sites and OTT platforms.

Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson of the NCW, penned a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, in which she highlighted the need to enforce stringent censorship and content moderation systems.

The Commission highlighted the "violation of multiple legal provisions, including the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Information Technology (IT) Act, among others. Such content not only perpetuates harmful stereotypes but also poses a direct threat to the safety and dignity of women and children."

The NCW has urged the Ministry to take swift action by issuing strict guidelines that prevent platforms from streaming or allowing users to upload inappropriate or obscene content. The Commission called on the authorities to enforce stringent censorship and content moderation systems to protect the public from exposure to harmful material.

The Commission has also requested that the action taken by the Ministry be communicated to the NCW at the earliest to ensure swift follow-up on the matter. The Chairperson of NCW has reiterated that ensuring the safety, dignity, and well-being of women is paramount and must be prioritized across all digital platforms.

Allahbadia sparked a huge uproar after he posed a question to a contestant involving voyeurism.

During an appearance on 'India's Got Latent show', the podcaster asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents.... or join in once and stop it forever?"

The video soon went viral on the internet, with social media users slamming Allahbadia for his offensive comments.

A complaint was filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission in which the complainant alleged that the show used abusive language and made obscene remarks about women.

Allahbadia later apologized for his "inappropriate" remarks that were made in an "insensitive" manner.

Allahbadia shared a one-minute video on his X account apologising for his comments on the show. "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's got latent. I'm sorry," he wrote.

Admitting that his comments were "inappropriate," the podcaster said, "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."

"Obviously, this is not how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context, justification, or reasoning behind what happened. I am just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment. It wasn't cool on my part," he added.

He also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, saying, "The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don't want to be the kind of person who takes that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform better. That has been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to get just better," he said.

Allahbadia added that he has asked 'India's Got Latent' to remove "insensitive sections" from the episode which featured him. "I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. All I can say in the end is sorry, I hope you can forgive me as a human being," he said.

The complaint was also filed against social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organizers of 'India's Got Latent'.

Bhartiya Influencers Association general secretary Neelkant Bakshi has strongly condemned comments of YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, on a reality comedy show terming them "disgustingly vulgar" and "beyond any shreds of decency".

In a post on X, Neelkant Bakshi said he is disturbed over the comments and Allahbadia has "shown his true colors".

"A social media influencer, @BeerBicepsGuy has shown his true colors by his disgustingly vulgar comments on a comedy show which is popular on Social Media, in the garb of freedom of speech. This is beyond any shreds of decency. As the general secretary of Bhartiya Influencers Association, I am disturbed and strongly condemn his comments," Bakshi said. (ANI)

