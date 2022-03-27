Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): On the occasion of World Theatre Day, veteran actor Neena Gupta shared one of her unseen old images.

In the image, Neena can be seen getting ready for her performance.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Shares Adorable Pics With Her ‘Badi Amma’ Sharmila Tagore.

"Theatre Day today," she captioned the Instagram picture.

Neena has been related to the theatre since her college days. The actor studied at the National School of Drama (NSD), Delhi.

Also Read | World Theatre Day 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up About Theatre’s Role in His Life.

Other actors like Anupam Kher, Irrfan Khan, Anupam Kher, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are also NSD graduates.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Neena will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Goodbye'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)